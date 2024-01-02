5 Raiders playing for their jobs in Week 18
Could 2024 look that much different?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Zamir White, RB
Starting running back Josh Jacobs missed his third game in a row this last week with a quad injury. And, to be frank, he has no business risking it in the final game of the season. Jacobs will be a free agent this offseason, therefore he shouldn't risk another injury. That leaves 2022 fourth-round pick Zamir White as the team's starter for a fourth-straight game.
White has performed admirably in Jacobs' absence, rushing for 285 yards over his last three contests. The former Georgia Bulldog will look to build on his recent success against the Broncos and further his case for the starting role next season.
White has one major advantage on his side, and that's the fact that the running back landscape favors rookie contracts. The Raiders probably won't use a valuable draft pick on a running back so long as they see White fit to carry the load in the coming year. If anything, improving the interior blocking will help White (or any other running back for that matter) and the offense more so than drafting a back.
Jacobs' exit is a foregone conclusion. Now, it's up to White if he wants to show out and earn the starting job for the coming year, and from the looks of the last few games, he could certainly be that guy.