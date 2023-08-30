Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release
The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.
The Las Vegas Raiders had a very solid, maybe even underrated offseason. They upgraded at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo because he simply fits their system better than previous quarterback Derek Carr did, and Garoppolo already knows the system.
The defense is improved, but still has multiple question marks as of now, particularly at linebacker. However, have the Raiders done enough to make the playoffs this upcoming season? I’m going to predict every game’s outcome and score, and I promise to be as unbias as possible.
The Raiders on paper are a little different this season. The defense is improved and the offense looks stacked, I feel they could be as good as 10-7, maybe 11-6, or as bad as 5-12 or 6-11 again like last season. I don’t want you to spend an hour reading this, so I’m going to predict the score and give a very short, quick explanation for 17 games this season in this article.
Here we go.