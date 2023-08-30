Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release
The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.
Week 1: Raiders @ Broncos
Score prediction: Raiders 27- Broncos 24
I think the Raiders win in a close, hard-fought game. I think they play a well-managed game and start the season in the win column in Denver. Record: (1-0, 1-0 AFC West)
Week 2: Raiders @ Bills
Score prediction: Raiders 21-Bills 31
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and company might be too much to handle on the road for the Raiders early in the season. Record: (1-1, 1-0 AFC West)
Week 3: Steelers @ Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
Score prediction: Steelers 20 Raiders 31
I think the offense explodes and the defense has a solid game as well. The Raiders aren’t losing their home opener against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Record: (2-1, 1-0 AFC West)
Week 4: Raiders @ Chargers
Score prediction: Raiders 24-Chargers 34
I think Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and the defense are gonna be too much for the first matchup early in the season in LA. Record: (2-2, 1-1 AFC West)