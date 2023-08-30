Just Blog Baby
Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release

The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.

By Austin Martin

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages
Week 1: Raiders @ Broncos

Week 1: Raiders @ Broncos

Score prediction: Raiders 27- Broncos 24

I think the Raiders win in a close, hard-fought game. I think they play a well-managed game and start the season in the win column in Denver. Record: (1-0, 1-0 AFC West)

Week 2: Raiders @ Bills

Score prediction: Raiders 21-Bills 31

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and company might be too much to handle on the road for the Raiders early in the season. Record: (1-1, 1-0 AFC West)

Week 3: Steelers @ Raiders (Sunday Night Football)

Score prediction: Steelers 20 Raiders 31

I think the offense explodes and the defense has a solid game as well. The Raiders aren’t losing their home opener against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Record: (2-1, 1-0 AFC West)

Week 4: Raiders @ Chargers

Score prediction: Raiders 24-Chargers 34

I think Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and the defense are gonna be too much for the first matchup early in the season in LA. Record: (2-2, 1-1 AFC West)

