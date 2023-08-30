Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release
The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.
Week 5: Packers @ Raiders (Monday Night Football)
Score prediction: Packers 17 Raiders 34
Playing in primetime at home, I like the Raiders to upend Jordan Love and the new-look Green Bay Packers. With Aaron Rodgers gone to the New York Jets, this could be a year with growing pains for Love and the Cheeseheads. Record: (3-2, 1-1 AFC West)
Week 6: Patriots @ Raiders
Score prediction: Patriots 20- Raiders 27
Raiders will beat the Patriots in a close one. Record: (4-2, 1-1 AFC West)
Week 7: Raiders @ Bears
Score prediction: Raiders 27- Bears 21
I think this might go to overtime and could be a fairly low scoring matchup. This game will hinge on whether or not Justin Fields is as good as he is being predicted to be. If he struggles, it could be a long season in the Windy City. Record: (5-2, 1-1 AFC West)
Week 8: Raiders @ Lions (Monday Night Football)
Score prediction: Raiders 24 Lions 31
The Lions are underrated and shouldn’t be taken lightly, especially at home. I think Lions win this one, but not easily. Record: (5-3, 1-1 AFC West)