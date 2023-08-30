Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release
The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.
Week 9: Giants @ Raiders
Score prediction: Giants 17 Raiders 27
I think this will be a really good game until about the fourth quarter, then Raiders end up taking over the fourth and winning comfortably. Record: (6-3, 1-1 AFC West)
Week 10: Jets @ Raiders
Score prediction: Jets 34 Raiders 20 (Sunday Night Football)
Unfortunately, the Raiders might get a beat down on primetime at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets defense. Record: (6-4, 1-1 AFC West)
Week 11: Raiders @ Dolphins
Score prediction: Raiders 31 Dolphins 17
Raiders offense will be too much for the Dolphins defense I believe. Record: (7-4, 1-1 AFC West)
Week 12: Chiefs @ Raiders
Score prediction: Chiefs 31 Raiders 37
Yup. That’s right. The Raiders will win against the Chiefs at home this year. And I think it’ll be a hard-fought, high-scoring game that goes to overtime. Raiders come out victorious. Record: (8-4, 2-1 AFC West)