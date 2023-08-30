Just Blog Baby
Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release

The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.

By Austin Martin

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams / Katelyn Mulcahy/GettyImages
Week 9: Giants @ Raiders

Score prediction: Giants 17 Raiders 27

I think this will be a really good game until about the fourth quarter, then Raiders end up taking over the fourth and winning comfortably. Record: (6-3, 1-1 AFC West)

Week 10: Jets @ Raiders

Score prediction: Jets 34 Raiders 20 (Sunday Night Football)

Unfortunately, the Raiders might get a beat down on primetime at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets defense. Record: (6-4, 1-1 AFC West)

Week 11: Raiders @ Dolphins

Score prediction: Raiders 31 Dolphins 17

Raiders offense will be too much for the Dolphins defense I believe. Record: (7-4, 1-1 AFC West)

Week 12: Chiefs @ Raiders

Score prediction: Chiefs 31 Raiders 37

Yup. That’s right. The Raiders will win against the Chiefs at home this year. And I think it’ll be a hard-fought, high-scoring game that goes to overtime. Raiders come out victorious. Record: (8-4, 2-1 AFC West)

Week 13: Bye Week.

