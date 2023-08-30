Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release
The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.
Week 14: Vikings @ Raiders
Score prediction: Vikings 24 Raiders 31
I believe the Raiders will win a shootout at home against the Vikings. Record (9-4, 2-1 AFC West)
Week 15: Chargers @ Raiders (Thursday Night Football)
Score prediction: Chargers 27 Raiders 34
The Raiders avoid the sweep, and win a shootout against the Chargers at home on primetime. Record: (10-4, 3-1 AFC West)
Week 16: Raiders @ Chiefs (Christmas Day)
Score prediction: Raiders 20 Chiefs 34
I said the Raiders win the first matchup at home in a shootout. They will not win on the road in Kansas City on Christmas Day. Chiefs win this one with ease. Record: (10-5, 3-2 AFC West)
Week 17: Raiders @ Colts
Score prediction: Raiders 24 Colts 23
The Raiders squeeze past the Colts in a close one. Record: (11-5, 2-2 AFC West)
Week 18: Broncos @ Raiders
Score prediction: Broncos 31 Raiders 27
Broncos squeeze by the Raiders for the first time in three years. But why? Because the Raiders were resting their starters in preparation for the playoffs. Record: (11-6, 3-3 AFC West)