Las Vegas Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release
The Las Vegas Raiders cut their roster to 53 men on Tuesday, and here, we dive into each regular season game and predict the outcome.
Raiders: Predicting each 2023 game after the 53-man roster release
Conclusion:
Overall prediction: The Raiders finish 11-6, and 3-3 in their division. I said earlier in this article too that the Raiders could also be as bad as 5-12. Even worse than last year.
But I believe if they play to their full potential, they can really go 11-6 and earn a playoff spot via wildcard. I believe the Chiefs or Chargers will likely win the division. And the Broncos will finish last and will not make the playoffs. AFC West could be the first division with three playoff teams. Will the Raiders make the playoffs?
Will they go 11-6?
We will see. But I believe they definitely have the potential to be an underrated, very solid team. If the offense can put it together and the defense can improve from last year and previous seasons, I think anything is possible for this team. We will see what happens though soon enough, as the season is now just days away.