Las Vegas Raiders preseason: 3 things that have shocked so far in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason finale, and here is what has shocked us so far this summer.
By Brad Weiss
On Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders will close out their 2023 preseason schedule in Dallas, looking to move to a perfect 3-0 against the Cowboys. The Raiders will then have to get the roster down to 53 men ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos, a task that is going to be tough when you consider how well most of this roster has played this summer.
The Raiders went into the summer with minimal expectations by the national media, but they have been way better than expected. The defense looks deep and fast, Aidan O'Connell is lighting up NFL defenses, and overall, the offensive line has shown itself to have more talent than a year ago.
Overall, the Raiders appear ready for a strong 2023 season, which is exactly what Josh McDaniels needs if he is going to stay on as the head coach moving forward. The front office has backed him so far, but another six-win season could spell the end for him in Las Vegas, as he has yet to prove he can consistently win in the role.
Here, we look at three things that have shocked us this preseason