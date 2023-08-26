Las Vegas Raiders preseason: 3 things that have shocked so far in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason finale, and here is what has shocked us so far this summer.
By Brad Weiss
The play of Aidan O'Connell
The biggest shock of the Raiders 2023 preseason has been the play of rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. A fourth-round pick out of the University of Purdue, O'Connell was expected to come in and learn as the No. 3 quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, but he has looked more like a starter than a clipboard holder.
O'Connell is the highest-rated rookie offensive player this summer, and is showing the kind of accuracy and decision-making ability that could make him the eventual long-term starter in Las Vegas. The Raiders are certain to roll with Garoppolo as the starter this season, but he could be one-and-done if O'Connell continues to improve.
The Raiders had a guy at quarterback for nine seasons before Garoppolo arrived, and like him or not, Derek Carr brought stability to the quarterback position. Las Vegas could have their next franchise guy already on the roster, and after getting him on Day 3, some feel he could eventually be the steal of the 2023 NFL Draft.