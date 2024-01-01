Las Vegas Raiders: Prospects to keep an eye on in the CFP Semifinal games
The Las Vegas Raiders currently pick No. 11 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we look at some prospects playing in the CFP Semifinals they could target across the first two rounds.
By Brad Weiss
With their loss on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in a wide-open AFC. It has been an up-and-down season for the Silver and Black, as they made a change at head coach midway through the season, and the team rallied around Antonio Pierce as interim head coach.
Pierce led the Raiders to some impressive wins, including a 63-point outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, and a road win against Kansas City, but in the end, the slow start to the season was too much to overcome. With one game left at home against Denver, the focus can start to shift to the offseason, where huge decisions loom for the franchise.
Team owner Mark Davis has to figure out whether Pierce should be the head coach full-time next year, and whether or not Champ Kelly is the right choice as general manager. Then there are so many player personnel decisions to make, as free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft will go a long way in shaping the roster for the 2024 campaign.
Monday, the College Football Playoff will kick off with their two semifinal games, and there will be a ton of NFL talent on the field. Here, we look at an offensive and defensive player from each CFP Semifinal team to keep an eye on during today's games.