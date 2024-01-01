Las Vegas Raiders: Prospects to keep an eye on in the CFP Semifinal games
The Las Vegas Raiders currently pick No. 11 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we look at some prospects playing in the CFP Semifinals they could target across the first two rounds.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders: Prospects to keep an eye on in the CFP Semifinal games
Alabama Offense: JC Latham, Offensive Tackle
We start with the Alabama Crimson Tide, who continue to be the premier college football team in the country. The Tide have gotten great play from quarterback Jalen Milroe, who shook off naysayers to become a playmaker for Alabama this season.
Alabama's offense is also bolstered by an incredible offensive line, led by offensive tackle JC Latham, the team's starting right tackle. With Kolton Miller entrenched as the team's left tackle moving forward, Latham would be a perfect addition to an offensive line that played well in 2023, but still needs improvement.
Alabama Defense: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback
The addition of Jack Jones to the Raiders secondary was a big one, even if he did rack up two costly penalties in the team's loss against Indianapolis on Sunday. The truth is, he could be relied upon to be the team's CB1 moving forward, but help is needed if the secondary wants to continue to trend in the right direction.
Looking at this year's draft class, many feel that Kool-Aid McKinstry could be the best cornerback available. He has good size, is coming off a first-team All-American season, and coupled with Jones, could give the Raiders an elite starting tandem at cornerback in 2024 and beyond.