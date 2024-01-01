Las Vegas Raiders: Prospects to keep an eye on in the CFP Semifinal games
The Las Vegas Raiders currently pick No. 11 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we look at some prospects playing in the CFP Semifinals they could target across the first two rounds.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders: Prospects to keep an eye on in the CFP Semifinal games
Michigan Offense: JJ McCarthy, Quarterback
The Raiders made the move to Aidan O'Connell as their starting quarterback after Antonio Pierce took over as the team's interim head coach. During his time as the starter, O'Connell had some solid moments, but him being the team's long-term starter at the position is still a question mark heading into Week 18.
There is also the question as to whether or not Pierce will be retained as the team's head coach, as Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be on Mark Davis's radar. If Harbaugh is named head coach, he may want to bring in JJ McCarthy, who has dominated the college football landscape as the quarterback of Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan Defense: Kris Jenkins, Defensive Tackle
If there is one area on the Raiders roster where we saw the most growth this season, it was the play of the defense. Patrick Graham had this team ready to go on a weekly basis, and in the end, he could be in line for a head coaching interview this offseason.
While the defense played well, the defensive tackle spot struggled at times, even though they started to pick it up down the stretch. Still, defensive tackle is a position that I believe the Raiders will target with one of their first few picks next April, and Kris Jenkins, a second-team All-American, could be available early on Day 2.