Las Vegas Raiders: Prospects to keep an eye on in the CFP Semifinal games
The Las Vegas Raiders currently pick No. 11 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we look at some prospects playing in the CFP Semifinals they could target across the first two rounds.
By Brad Weiss
Washington Offense: Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback
The second quarterback we will take a look at is Michael Penix Jr., who helped Washington to a surprising rise to the College Football Playoff. Penix is an incredible passer who threw for over 4,000 yards in back to back seasons with the Cougars after transferring from Indiana.
Penix has had his fair share of injuries in his collegiate career, so that is something to keep an eye on, but he has the size and arm strength to make it in the NFL. The Raiders could turn the page at quarterback this offseason, moving on from Aidan O'Connell in a starting role, and Penix would be a fan favorite.
Washington Defense: Bralen Trice, Defensive End
With their first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice on Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson. While Wilson played well down the stretch, looking like a first-round pick at times, the jury is still out as to whether or not he is going to be an everydown player at the next level.
That could make defensive end a priority once again in this draft, even with Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, and Maxx Crosby on the roster. It won't be an immediate need, but Bralen Trice from Washington may be too good a player to pass up early on Day 2, giving the Raiders even more depth at the position group.