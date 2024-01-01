Las Vegas Raiders: Prospects to keep an eye on in the CFP Semifinal games
The Las Vegas Raiders currently pick No. 11 in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we look at some prospects playing in the CFP Semifinals they could target across the first two rounds.
By Brad Weiss
Texas Offense: Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver
The wide receiver room for the Raiders could look a lot different next season, as the team may decide to move on from Hunter Renfrow. The 2023 NFL season was not kind to Renfrow, and looking at what Bo Hardegree likes to do on offense, he was completely phased out down the stretch.
Adonai Mitchell from Texas is a playmaker, and he would be an excellent complement to Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams. Mitchell has played the complementary role before, and has also been in big games after leaving Georgia for Texas, so he could be one of the more NFL-ready wideouts in this year's draft class.
Texas Defense: T'Vondre Sweat, Defensive Tackle
The Raiders have tried to piece together the defensive tackle spot for years now, and it is clear that the selection of Byron Young in the third round may have been a reach in 2023. When it comes to the Texas defense, there is no bigger player than T'Vondre Sweat, who could be one of the first defensive tackles off the board next April.
Sweat would fill an immediate need for the Raiders, and help free up Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, and Tyree Wilson coming off the edge. The Raiders defense took a huge step forward this past season, and getting more talent at defensive tackle could be the final piece of the puzzle.