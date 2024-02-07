Raiders pull off Justin Fields trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Vegas finds a solution at quarterback, moving into a new era.
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have to make a move at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo won't be around much longer. Aidan O'Connell isn't the future. It's time to make a big move.
A few days ago, ESPN floated a trade idea around that landed Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in Las Vegas. Funny enough, the Raiders just hired Fields' former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy.
Now, whether or not you buy into the narrative that Getsy did not do what he could to help Fields in Chicago, there is still a connection to be made.
In this mock draft, the Raiders make a move to acquire Fields for a similar price to what we've seen reported (a second or third-round pick) but with a bit of a twist.
The Raiders trade for Justin Fields in this mock draft, officially beginning a new era in Las Vegas.
In this trade, the Raiders not only get Fields, but also net a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in exchange for a second rounder this year and a third rounder in 2025.
Now, with Fields, the Raiders have a future. They have a guy they can build around, and hopefully, Getsy is able to get the most out of him this time around.
Having Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, plus a young tight end like Michael Mayer, is a great start. Now, the only question is, what to do Raiders do at running back? Is Josh Jacobs retained? Or, do they use a combination of a couple guys?
In addition, Las Vegas has to put some better protection up front for Fields. Now, we get into the rest of the mock where the Raiders try to do what they can to continue building around their new quarterback.