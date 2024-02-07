Raiders pull off Justin Fields trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Vegas finds a solution at quarterback, moving into a new era.
By Ryan Heckman
With their first-round pick at no. 13 overall, the Raiders are able to snag who many believe is the best cornerback in this class. Alabama's Terrion Arnold is one of the better athletes at his position, coming from a two-sport background and a former basketball standout.
Standing six feet tall and weighing in just under 200 pounds, Arnold has the size, speed and length needed to play the position at a high level in the NFL. Arnold excels in man coverage due to having the patience and high IQ to stay with receivers. His footwork is brilliant, too, which comes into play in man coverage.
As a former safety, Arnold's instincts will also shine in a zone scheme, which more and more defenses are adapting to in today's NFL.
Arnold is not just great in coverage, but a willing helper against the run. Just as he is in coverage, Arnold is physical and aggressive against the run. He is a sure tackler, not lacking the ability to wrap up and finish plays.
This past season at Alabama, Arnold came up with an impressive 12 passes defensed, five interceptions, a forced fumble, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack.