Raiders pull off Justin Fields trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Vegas finds a solution at quarterback, moving into a new era.
By Ryan Heckman
In the third round, the Raiders start rebuilding that offensive line with some pieces they hope will end up lasting on into the future. Fields is a mobile quarterback with a lot of talent on display when he takes off, but in Chicago, his offensive line play was suspect at times. Keeping him upright is going to be key.
That's why the Raiders find whom they believe to be a starting guard, here in the third round, selecting Boston College's Christian Mahogany.
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 322 pounds, Mahogany has the perfect size for playing on the interior in the NFL. He comes with a ton of experience as a three-year starter and brings a level of physicality to the position which Raiders fans will love to watch.
When you think of "maulers," Mahogany fits that profile. Everybody wants to find the next Quenton Nelson, but putting all comparisons and expectations aside, if you come in with excellent size and a mauler's mentality at the guard position, chances are, you'll end up having a pretty good career. The Raiders fill out a starting spot up front, giving them a major hole filled.