Raiders pull off Justin Fields trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Vegas finds a solution at quarterback, moving into a new era.
By Ryan Heckman
Las Vegas stays put with targeting offensive linemen and finds a tremendous value in the fourth round. I was shocked to find Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran still on the board here, but Raiders fans won't complain.
Van Pran enters this draft as one of the top three centers in his class, alongside Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier.
Looking at what it takes to be successful at center in the NFL, you would like a guy who obviously brings the right size, but who also brings a high IQ and, ideally, experience. Van Pran has all of that, standing 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds. He is a long-time starter for this Georgia offense, which has been one of the best groups in football over the last few years.
Van Pran has been healthy and on the field, which is something NFL teams have had a hard time upholding with their offensive linemen over the last few years, specifically. Consistency and availability are huge, and Van Pran brings both.
Van Pran is also an athlete, able to get off the line quickly and move up into the second level swiftly. He has a lot of top qualities, which again is such a value here in the fourth round.