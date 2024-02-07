Raiders pull off Justin Fields trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Vegas finds a solution at quarterback, moving into a new era.
By Ryan Heckman
With their second fourth rounder, the Raiders stay in the trenches but go on the opposite side of the ball, selecting Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. One of the 2024 Senior Bowl standouts, Hall went up against some of the best interior linemen in the draft, including Powers-Johnson, and he held his own.
As a fourth-round pick, it's tough to get better than Hall. He's a compact, dense, strong frame who might be viewed as a tad undersized for an interior lineman, but Hall brings the intensity and play speed on every snap. He's immediately a valuable rotational lineman in this Raiders front, with the potential to become a starter very quickly.
It's going to be tough to not come away with at least one linebacker when your coach is Antonio Pierce, and finally in the fifth round, the Raiders find a gem. Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand comes in as a three-year starter and a consistent force for the Irish defense. Over the last three seasons, Bertrand has tallied 260 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one recovery.
Bertrand is an incredibly strong player with a frame built to be able to drop into coverage when needed, and he excels there. He's a leader, a team captain and a guy the Raiders could see step into a prominent role in a hurry.