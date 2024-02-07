Just Blog Baby
Raiders pull off Justin Fields trade in this 2024 NFL mock draft

Vegas finds a solution at quarterback, moving into a new era.

By Ryan Heckman

Las Vegas Raiders, Justin Fields
Las Vegas Raiders, Justin Fields
Finding his way to join his former Alabama teammate in Terrion Arnold is running back Jase McClellan, who will help shore up a back field in case Josh Jacobs indeed does not return. McClellan is the perfect example of a running back who could be found late and become an integral part of an NFL offense.

He brings a thick, strong frame and churns those legs until the whistle. He's also a capable pass catcher, so McClellan is not limited to just early down work. If it ends up being McClellan alongside Zamir White, I think the Raiders are in good hands. Between the two of them, Las Vegas can establish a physical approach that can last throughout games, but also give them some added dimension in the passing game.

With their last pick in the draft, the Raiders go back to the linebacker position; tough for Pierce to refuse.

Built more like a big safety at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Gant definitely plays bigger than he looks. He is a force against the run and makes his presence felt at the line of scrimmage. But, he's also phenomenal in coverage, thanks to his athleticism and build. Because he's not a large specimen, Gant has some flexibility being able to line up all over if he's needed.

Coming from a smaller program like Toledo, Gant's production and tape is obviously going to pop. But, can he do it at the NFL level? With a coach like Pierce, I think he's in great hands.

