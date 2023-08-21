Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo named a "winner" of 2023 Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders trotted out starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2 preseason action, and he did not disappoint.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams sporting a 1-0 record, this after rookie Aidan O'Connell led them to a 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 preseason Week 1 action. O'Connell showed that he could possibly be the team's quarterback of the future, but for now, the starting job belongs to Jimmy Garoppolo.
On Saturday night, Raiders fans got to see their first glimpse of Garoppolo wearing the Silver and Black, and he certainly did not disappoint. Jimmy G played one series for the Raiders, but did his job, leading the team on a long touchdown drive to kick off the game.
Thanks to his efforts on Saturday night, CBS Sports named him one of their winners from the 2023 Preseason Week 2 slate. In the piece, Tyler Sullivan spoke of the importance of a strong debut from Garoppolo, and just how important he is going to be for this Raiders offense this season.
Raiders in good hands with Garoppolo
For how well O'Connell has played, it is easy to get all caught up in what the future could look like at the quarterback position for the Raiders. However, in order to win-now, which is what the Raiders plan to do this season, Garoppolo is the key, and now that he is healthy, he should have a solid first season with Las Vegas.
Garoppolo is a proven winner at the NFL level, and if he can orchestrate the Raiders offense the way he did on Saturday night, they should be in good shape. Of course, there is the cloud hanging over in terms of whether or not Josh Jacobs will be joining the team any time soon, because an offense led by Jimmy G with all these weapons could be a special one in 2023.
We saw what could be on Saturday, and hopefully, he can remain healthy the rest of the summer and be ready to go Week 1 on the road against Denver.