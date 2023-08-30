Las Vegas Raiders: Quick Reaction to the 2023 initial 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders just released their 53 man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Kristian Wilkerson
No surprise here save for Phillip Dorsett. Jakobi Meyers was a steal of a signing and Hunter Renfrow remains the Raiders slot receiver. Davante Adams is still the best receiver in the NFL outside of Justin Jefferson and having Garoppolo on the field with him will only boost his numbers this season.
Kristian Wilkerson makes the team after an outstanding preseason as well. Overall, the Raiders WR room stays largely the same from last season.
Tight Ends (3): Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted
Tight end is an interesting position with Darren Waller being shipped off to the Giants for what appeared to be weird reasons. With Waller gone the main tight end position goes to Austin Hooper who shined in Atlanta with Matt Ryan under center for the better part of a decade. The veteran is tall , fast, and lengthy who can also set an edge with tackle Kolton Miller.
Offensive Line (8): Kolton Miller, Greg Van Roten, Andre James, Dylan Parham, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Jordan Meredith, Justin Herron
The offensive line was the bright spot of this team last year and Kolton Miller has proven to be one of the best left tackles in the game for a few years now. The Raiders offensive line has been one of the hottest battles in 2023. No shocks here as this is what we expected to happen on the Raiders offensive line.