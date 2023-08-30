Las Vegas Raiders: Quick Reaction to the 2023 initial 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders just released their 53 man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
Defensive Tackles (4): Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Byron Young, John Jenkins, Nesta Jade-Silvera
The Raiders' strength last season was in the trenches and it showed. The defensive tackle position is one of the strengths of the team and gives them the ability to stop the run and force the pass. Nichols gets the start and Byron Young can get the backup spot and can rotate in and out based on need. Neil Farrell Jr. was also traded to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick with Chris Jones still holding out.
Defensive Ends (4): Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce
The defense end position is set to be one of the deepest on the team this year. Chandler Jones, Maxx Crosby, and Tyree Wilson could all get significant playing time. Malcolm Koonce proved he belonged with an incredible preseason. Crosby is one of the best DE's in the league and it's not even a close battle. I think Jones and Wilson will split time and they will see whoever comes out on top in the first few weeks.