Las Vegas Raiders: Quick Reaction to the 2023 initial 53-man roster
The Las Vegas Raiders just released their 53 man roster for the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
Las Vegas Raiders: Quick Reaction to the 2023 initial 53-man roster
Linebackers (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Curtis Bolton, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney
Linebacker has been a sore spot for the Raiders for a while now. This group has a lot of potential but the play has been better than expected throughout the course of the preseason. Drake Thomas had a great preseason but was beaten out by veteran Curtis Bolton.
Deablo got the defensive captain role and will call plays for the defense and adjust them as well and Spillane was a great pickup considering the lackluster linebacker market this summer.
Cornerbacks (6): Marcus Peters, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Amik Robertson, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson
Cornerback has been the Bane of the Raiders just as well as the linebackers. Marcus Peters was a great pick up and Nate Hobbs has played well in the preseason. Despite a true shut down corner, this group is the best the team has had in a while.
Safeties (5): Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Roderic Teamer
Safety is another position that is interesting. Moehrig and Epps played very well and Smith II is a draft pick from this season. Coverage is going to be interesting to watch this season.
Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
Having the best kicker in the NFL is a plus and most times Carlson is a shoe in for a long field goal. AJ Cole is also a great punter that can put the defense in good position to win the games as well. Overall, the special teams of the Las Vegas Raiders will be great to watch this season.