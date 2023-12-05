Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the QB options on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders could decide to roll with a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we rank the best fits for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Sitting with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders knew they needed to bolster the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest needs for the Raiders going into that draft was defensive tackle, and despite that need, the team decided to pass on Georgia star Jalen Carter.
In his place, the Raiders went with edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who has been nothing short of a bust in Year 1. Maybe Wilson can fully recover from his injury and be a key player for the Raiders down the stretch, but as of now, it looks like Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler really missed with that pick last April.
Recently, reports came out that Ziegler wanted to trade up for CJ Stroud, who has taken the NFL by storm as a rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans. While the Raiders missed on that selection, they could right the wrongs by picking the right quarterback in the first round next year, this if they decide to move on from Aidan O'Connell as the starter after his rookie season.
While the Raiders would likely go with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in Round 1 if they end up finishing with a top-3 pick, here, we rank the realistic options for the team at the position in April.