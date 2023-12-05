Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the QB options on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders could decide to roll with a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we rank the best fits for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
We start out with the quarterback who has led the Michigan Wolverines to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff this season. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is having a terrific season for the Wolverines in 2023, leading them to a Big Ten title, and doing so despite the fact that his head coach, Jim Harbaugh, was suspended for the final three regular season games.
During that time, McCarthy showed his leadership for the Wolverines in a big way, and that has led to them being the favorite to take home the title this season. McCarthy has been the starting quarterback for the Wolverines since Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, and in that time, he has gone 24-1 as the starter for Harbaugh.
McCarthy has the intangibles that you look for in a starting quarterback, and has thrown for nearly 6,000 yards since becoming the starter. Of course, there are also rumblings that the Raiders could be interested in Harbaugh to be their next head coach, and if that is the case, we could certainly see this being a package deal for the Raiders next offseason if McCarthy is available on Draft Day.