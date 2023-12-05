Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the QB options on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders could decide to roll with a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we rank the best fits for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
MIchael Penix Jr. has had a wild ride to the top of the college football landscape, which is incredible when you consider he easily could have left the game during his college career. He has had to battle numerous injuries during his time in college, and has made two stops along the way, playing at the University of Indiana and Washington.
Penix Jr. led the Huskies to the Pac-12 title this season, and the team punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a victory over Oregon. He has the talent to make plays with his strong left arm, and you cannot question the kind of leader he is on the field, and what it took for him to keep coming back after so many injuries.
All told, Penix Jr. has played six seasons of college football, so he is going into the NFL with a lot of game experience under his belt. There are many things he needs to work on at the next level, but he is a legitimate Day 1 quarterback prospect, and would allow the Raiders to reset the quarterback position with an absolute playmaker under center.