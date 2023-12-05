Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the QB options on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders could decide to roll with a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we rank the best fits for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Next is the man that Penix Jr. beat in the Pac-12 title game, and that is Oregon signal-caller Bo Nix. Like Penix, Nix has had a long road to get to the NFL, but he is another legitimate Day 1 prospect who has played in some huge games during his collegiate career, and is ready for the next level.
Nix began his collegiate career at Auburn, but it has been his work with the Ducks that has really put him on the map in the last two seasons. Last year, Nix threw for 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions in his first season with Oregon, but in 2023, he has taken his career to new heights, and is a Heisman Trophy candidate now.
In 2023, Nix led the Ducks to the Pac-12 title game, throwing for 40 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Incredibly, Nix completed nearly 80 percent of his passes this season, all the while throwing for over 4,000 yards in a remarkable season that could land him as a Day 1 pick when all is said and done.