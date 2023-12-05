Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking the QB options on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders could decide to roll with a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we rank the best fits for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
Like the two players mentioned before him in this article, Jayden Daniels made two stops during his college football career, starting his journey in the Pac-12 with the Arizona State Sun Devils. After an incredible freshman season, one that saw him throw for 17 touchdowns against only two interceptions, Daniels faltered a bit before landing in LSU for the 2022 college football season.
Since finding his footing in the Bayou, Daniels has rocketed up draft boards, this after throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022, and then breaking out in 2023. This season, Daniels has emerged as the Heisman Trophy favorite, connecting on 40 touchdowns passes, running in ten scores, and showing to be the best dual-threat signal-caller in the country.
50 touchdowns is nothing to sneeze at, and in Daniels, the Raiders would have the kind of playmaking quarterback that this franchise has been lacking in quite some time. Being able to get the job done through the air, and on the ground, where he has racked up 21 rushing touchdowns across the last two seasons could make him the third quarterback taken next April behind Williams and Maye.
The Raiders could end up in the 10-15 range next April in the first round, and Daniels could be waiting for them with open arms. Another key for Daniels could be the fact that he played under Antonio Pierce at Arizona State, so there is familiarity there if the Raiders decide to give Pierce the permanent head coaching spot this offseason.