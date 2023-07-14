Ranking the top 5 Raiders quarterbacks of all-time
Which quarterbacks other than Derek Carr make our all-time Raiders list?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Daryle Lamonica
Fourth all-time on the Raiders' passing leaderboard but third all-time in passing touchdowns is Daryle Lamonica. Having spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills from 1963-1966, Lamonica was then traded to the Raiders.
From there, he was clear for take-off. Lamonica earned a Pro Bowl and All Pro nod in his first season with the Raiders back in 1967, when he threw for 3,228 yards and led the league with 30 touchdown passes.
Two seasons later, Lamonica once again led the NFL in touchdown passes with 34 to go along with 3,302 passing yards. And again, in 1969, Lamonica was named to the Pro Bowl and All Pro Team. That season saw Lamonica finish with career highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts.
Lamonica would go on to make another two Pro Bowls with the Raiders and still sits fourth in team history with 16,655 passing yards. He threw for 148 touchdowns and 115 interceptions during his time with the organization.