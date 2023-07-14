Ranking the top 5 Raiders quarterbacks of all-time
Which quarterbacks other than Derek Carr make our all-time Raiders list?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Rich Gannon
One of the more accurate quarterbacks in Raiders history, and of his time, was Rich Gannon. Playing for the Raiders from 1999 to 2004, it might have felt like longer to some fans. But, in those short years, Gannon was able to amass 17,585 passing yards, 114 touchdowns and just 50 interceptions. To this day, he remains number three all-time on the Raiders' passing leaderboard.
Gannon's career is an intriguing one. He was drafted all the way back in 1987, when the New England Patriots took him in the fourth round out of Delaware. He would go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs over the next 12 seasons before joining Oakland.
Only then did Gannon top the 3,000 passing yards mark in a season. It took long enough, but at 34 years old, Gannon seemed to find his footing.
Better late than never, right?
Not only did he finally "break out," so to speak, but Gannon also earned four straight Pro Bowl nods from 1999-2002, along with two All Pro selections. In 2002, Gannon was named NFL MVP after leading the Raiders to an 11-5 record that would ultimately lead to a Super Bowl appearance. That season, Gannon threw for a career-high 4,689 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.