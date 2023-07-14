Ranking the top 5 Raiders quarterbacks of all-time
Which quarterbacks other than Derek Carr make our all-time Raiders list?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Derek Carr
As of right now, this is a bit of a touchy topic after watching how the Raiders allowed their franchise's all-time leading passer to exit. But, Derek Carr is by far and away the team's no. 1 quarterback in history. Carr leads the passing yards board by a mile, having thrown for 35,222 yards to go with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions.
To put it in perspective, just how great Carr was, he played only 12 more games than the aforementioned Stabler. Yet, he threw 67 more touchdowns than the Hall of Famer. Speaking of which, Carr should easily find himself in a gold jacket in the future, so long as Stabler was able to get in.
Carr had some great seasons, but maybe his best season overall came back in 2016 when he went 12-3 as a starter and threw for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. On October 30 that season, Carr also threw for a career-high 513 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what would be his second 4-touchdown game that year, and both without throwing a single interception.
There might have been a more passionate, likable guy than Carr during his tenure. Above all else, you knew he was one heck of a teammate and wanted to win, period, He displayed his passions and emotions on his sleeve, and was never afraid to have his brother's back, even to a fault.
The greatest in Raiders history, ladies and gentlemen. Best of luck with the rest of your career, Mr. Carr.