Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking Every Wide Receiver Group In The AFC West
Continuing the ranking of position groups, how do the Raiders receivers stack up?
By Jason Willis
In the AFC West, wide receiver has long been one of the easiest positions to find high-end talent. For the Raiders, this has been no exception as the team has perhaps had more superstars there than any other position.
First, it was the legends Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch who helped changed the way offense was played in the sport as a whole on their way to the Hall of Fame. Then came the legendary duo of Tim Brown and Jerry Rice who, at the time, were maybe the two best receivers in the history of the sport.
In the last decade, the team enjoyed even more electric, play-making talent at the position. Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree formed one of the league's most productive receiving duos for a number of years before the Raider's current group of Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow took over.
Elsewhere, the teams rivals had some intimidating receivers of their own. All of Tyreek Hill, Vincent Jackson, Keenan Allen, Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker have given Raiders defensive coordinators some sleepless nights.
With the state of the NFL today, having a good group of wide receivers is maybe more important than ever. When looking over the position groups in the AFC West, it is clear that nearly every team understands this and has put a premium on the unit. Heading into next season, this is how they stack up.