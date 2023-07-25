Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking Every Wide Receiver Group In The AFC West
Continuing the ranking of position groups, how do the Raiders receivers stack up?
By Jason Willis
Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking Every Wide Receiver Group In The AFC West
4. Kansas City Chiefs
After trading away one of the game's most lethal weapons in Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs told the entire NFL exactly where they stand on the wide receiver position. Sure, they signed Juju Smith-Schuster and drafted Skyy Moore but the message was still sent: we can get by without elite players here.
Of course, after winning the Super Bowl again last season, the Chiefs proved they were right. With Patrick Mahomes under center, the team will be just fine regardless of who is running the routes.
Still, this is not a group that is lacking in talent. Just a few years ago Kadarius Toney was a first-round pick of the Giants as a player who was electric with the ball in his hands and just had to stay healthy. While the staying healthy part has been a struggle, he has already dazzled in Kansas City and flipped the Super Bowl on its head with just two plays.
Behind him, Moore and Rashee Rice were both second-round picks who project to be big parts of the offense. Perhaps the most interesting player in this group however is the former Clemson Tiger Justyn Ross.
An undrafted free agent due to a neck and spine injury he suffered in college, Ross was being discussed as a potential first-round player before the injury. While it is still early, the team has been raving about Ross with Mahomes even saying he was "excited for him" and that the talent "is through the roof".