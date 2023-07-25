Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking Every Wide Receiver Group In The AFC West
Continuing the ranking of position groups, how do the Raiders receivers stack up?
By Jason Willis
3. Los Angeles Chargers
Once again the Los Angeles Chargers receiving group is headlined by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. One of the league's best duos in years past, it is still solid. However, Allen was showing clear signs of age last season and had pretty clearly lost a step.
While his days as a high-end number-one receiver are likely done, he can still operate as a veteran safety valve for Justin Herbert as he can still win with his route running over the middle of the field. For Williams, when healthy he is still a difficult assignment for any defensive back as his size and ability to win contested catches continue to show flashes of dominance.
Behind them, the Chargers used their first round-pick on another sky-scraping wideout in Quentin Johnston of TCU. Similar to Williams, he will make a living as a downfield threat who can win above the rim by bullying smaller players. Clearly, Los Angeles has a type for the position.
In-depth roles, both Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton have flashed and will be counted on once again if the Chargers run into poor injury luck as they're prone to do. Former Raider's pre-season hero Keelan Doss is here as well.