Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking Every Wide Receiver Group In The AFC West
Continuing the ranking of position groups, how do the Raiders receivers stack up?
By Jason Willis
Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking Every Wide Receiver Group In The AFC West
2. Denver Broncos
Similar to the Chargers, the Broncos have been running out the same receiving group for several years now. Headlined by former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick were signed to extensions recently and have shown the ability to be highly productive players.
Still, the Broncos are still waiting for this group to take the next step. As a top fifteen pick three years ago, Jeudy has yet to record a season with 1,000 receiving yards. Of course, he has never had even average quarterback play to help him out but he likely just isn't the elite talent many thought he was coming out of the draft.
Both Sutton and Patrick are quality players who just need to stay healthy. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Sutton showed he had the potential to be a number one wide receiver while Patrick had productive seasons in both 2020 and 2021 before he tore his ACL.
This is the deepest group in the division as well as Marvin Mims, Marquez Callaway, and, K.J. Hamler all have roles that they can play despite not being players the offense will rely upon on a snap-to-snap basis.
If Sean Payton can get Russell Wilson back to playing even average football, this unit will be a huge reason why and their production may even push them to the top spot on this list.