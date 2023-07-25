Las Vegas Raiders: Ranking Every Wide Receiver Group In The AFC West
Continuing the ranking of position groups, how do the Raiders receivers stack up?
By Jason Willis
1. Las Vegas Raiders
No doubt the best position group on the Raiders, they take the top spot on these rankings as they have perhaps the league's best receiver in Davante Adams.
Putting to rest any doubt that he needed Aaron Rodgers to succeed, Adams recorded 1,516 receiving yards and fourteen touchdowns on 100 receptions in his first season in Las Vegas and earned himself another All-Pro nod, his third in a row.
Behind him, the team has one of the league's best slot receivers in Hunter Renfrow who battled injuries throughout last season but is just a year removed from a 1,000+ yard season with over 100 catches himself.
Despite having those two players, the team signed former Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers in the off-season to play across from Adams. While Meyers is certainly not an elite player, he is a talented number two who has familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniel's system from their days in New England.
Further down in the group, the team made sure to add speed this off-season with Phillip Dorsett, Tre Tucker, and Deandre Carter. While it remains to be seen how they will use this group, they give the Raiders some quick-strike ability that they were lacking last season.
While the Raiders may not be a great team in 2023, it seems unlikely that will be due to the offense and it certainly won't be due to the wide receiver group.