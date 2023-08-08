Las Vegas Raiders RB named a likely 2023 preseason star
The Las Vegas Raiders have question marks at the running back position, but one players was recently named a potential preseason star.
By Brad Weiss
The biggest storyline surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders right now is whether or not Josh Jacobs will ever make his way to training camp. After dominating the NFL landscape last season, rushing for over 1,600 yards, Jacobs was handed the franchise tag this offseason, one that he never ended up signing.
The hope at the time was that the Raiders would have the extra time to sign Jacobs to a long-term deal. Instead, the deal never got done, and on July 17, instead of joining his teammates at the facility, Jacobs boarded a plane out of Las Vegas.
Without Jacobs, the Raiders have a gaping hole at the running back position, one they hope to be able to fill with a second-year back out of Georgia. Last offseason, the organization was looking like they were moving on from Jacobs, drafting both Zamir White and Brittain Brown in the NFL Draft, and it will be White who they will lean on without Jacobs in the fold.
Raiders RB Zamir White named a likely preseason star
Over at Bleacher Report, the talented Moe Moton put together a list of seven players to keep an eye on as preseason stars this summer. The list included top rookie quarterbacks like Bryce Young from Carolina, and Anthony Richardson from Indianapolis, as well as Philadelphia defensive tackle, Jalen Carter.
White was named as one of the seven to watch as well, with Moton stating the team will feature him this summer to see if he is able to shoulder the load. Moton wrote that if White cannot do the job, and Jacobs does not return, the Silver and Black could be in the market for one of the free agent running backs still available.
There are certainly going to be high expectations on White if Jacobs does not return, and after never rushing for more than 160 carries in a season, it will be interesting to see how he does with an expanded role. The hope is, Jacobs can return in time to be ready for the season opener, but as the team kicks off the preseason slate later this week, that seems like more and more of a long-shot.