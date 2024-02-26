5 realistic free agents Raiders could sign in 2024
Who could be joining the silver and black once the new league year begins?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Justin Madubuike, DL
The Raiders need some help on the interior of their defensive line, and there might not be a bigger signing than current Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. He very well could wind up getting the most money of any defensive lineman in free agency this year, and it would be deserved.
The 26-year-old is as good as they come at the position. He doesn't take a play off and goes 100 miles an hour on every snap. He's versed against the run and the pass, but he's most impressive rushing the passer from the interior. What he can do from the inside, pressuring quarterbacks, is near the top of the league.
Last season, Madubuike notched at least half a sack in 13 of 17 games (Pro Football Focus).
Read that again.
The man is a wrecking ball. He is good for a big play every game, it seems. And that's what you want out of a top-tier free agent signing. Madubuike has plenty of football ahead of him, too. His age and production make him a candidate to cash in big-time here in a couple of weeks. The Ravens would like to keep him, but financially, they might not be able to.