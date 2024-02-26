5 realistic free agents Raiders could sign in 2024
Who could be joining the silver and black once the new league year begins?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Saquon Barkley, RB
Running back is an obvious need for a team that probably won't bring back Josh Jacobs. Zamir White is the de facto no. 1 back right now, but Las Vegas will undoubtedly address this spot in a notable way whether it be via the draft or free agency.
One of the best available free agents happens to come at the running back position, too. And, while most would agree that you shouldn't pay running backs top dollar in today's NFL, Saquon Barkley is one of the few guys who is worth the cash.
Barkley seems to have put the major injury issues behind him, playing 30 games over the past two seasons and proving he is still one of the best backs in the game today. He may have just turned 27 years old, but Barkley looks as though he still has a couple of great years left in him.
Last year, his down season was a product of a horrendous offensive line and inconsistency at quarterback. If you fix the quarterback situation in Las Vegas, and put Barkley into an offense featuring Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, look out.