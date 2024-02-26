5 realistic free agents Raiders could sign in 2024
Who could be joining the silver and black once the new league year begins?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Stephon Gilmore, CB
The Raiders have been trying to fill the void at cornerback with a myriad of veterans over the last few seasons, and it simply hasn't worked out the way they would have liked. If the previously-mentioned Kendall Fuller doesn't work out in the silver and black, then maybe they look at a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Stephon Gilmore meant a great deal to the Dallas Cowboys defense last year. Their top corner, Trevon Diggs, went down with a season-ending injury early on in the year. From there, it appeared as though the weight would fall on Gilmore to perform in that group. Not only did Gilmore play well, but so did DaRon Bland, coming out of no where and earning All Pro honors.
Gilmore will likely find a new team now, in free agency, with the emergence of Bland in Dallas. The 33-year-old is getting up there in age, but he's still capable of playing at a high level. He wouldn't be a long-term solution for the Raiders, but let's say that Las Vegas finds their quarterback and feels as though their window may have opened. If Gilmore signed a two or three-year deal, that would make sense.