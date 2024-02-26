5 realistic free agents Raiders could sign in 2024
Who could be joining the silver and black once the new league year begins?
By Ryan Heckman
5. Antonio Gibson, RB
If it's not Saquon Barkley, maybe the Raiders try to pair a free agent back with Zamir White. Current Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson would come much cheaper and would give the Raiders a similar skill set to Barkley.
Gibson truly flashes in the passing game, where he caught a career-high 48 passes last year. In fact, as someone who's been mostly part of a two-man back field, he's tallied at least 42 receptions in three-straight seasons.
Gibson has plenty of speed in the open field and knows how to make defenders miss. He's great in space and still has the chance to take it to the house if he makes it to the second level. In Washington, he was used inconsistently and never really obtained the RB1 job for more than one season (2021).
The Commanders probably won't bring him back and instead lead on Brian Robinson as they did last year, leaving Gibson to find a new home. Could it be in Las Vegas?