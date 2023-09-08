4 reasonable expectations For the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 1
Week 1 of NFL football is upon us and that means the Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
By Daniel Davis
4 reasonable expectations for the Raiders in Week 1
Raiders will score 24 points
Despite the vaunted Broncos defense, the Raiders have a very strong offense this year. Adams is coming off of a near career year after 1,400 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
The Raiders offense needs to score points first and fast to force the opposing team to pass the ball. The Raiders defensive line is one of the strengths and helps with the lack of secondary firepower.
Garoppolo will throw two touchdowns and then Jacobs will run another in and then Carlson will give us a 40+ yard field goal to get to that 24 point mark.
Davante Adams will have 10 catches for over 130 yards
Adams, despite his age, is still one of the best receivers in the league and is producing as such. Adams will have another year of elite production and I can see him being one of the top targets in the NFL for the second year in a row.
Adams will have 10 catches on 12-15 targets and haul in over 130 yards in this game and may have 2 touchdowns as well. Garoppolo is eager to prove he is an elite quarterback and that the 49ers were wrong to move on from him.