4 reasonable expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road in NFL Week 2 to face the Buffalo Bills; here are a few reasonable expectations before the AFC clash.
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders came out with a win in Week 1 but still have plenty to improve upon heading into Week 2. The Silver and Black travel to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills in an east coast clash with a perennial AFC contender.
Here are just a few reasonable expectations from the matchup
Expect a big day on the ground from Josh Jacobs.
Veteran running back Josh Jacobs had a relatively quiet performance in Week 1. However, he produced one of the game's most pivotal blocks to help seal the victory.
That block alone makes up for a day where Jacobs only accounted for 48 yards rushing and only 2.5 yards per carry. In Week 2, he will have a favorable matchup against the Buffalo Bills. On Monday night, New York Jets running back Breece Hall rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries paired with Dalvin Cook's 33 yards in tow.
To be more specific, expect the Raiders' All-Pro to return to his standard form this Sunday. Additionally, expect some other offensive playmakers to be involved as well.