4 reasonable expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the road in NFL Week 2 to face the Buffalo Bills; here are a few reasonable expectations before the AFC clash.
By CJ Errickson
Expect more Hunter Renfrow in Jakobi Meyers' absence.
Jakobi Meyers had an excellent debut with his new team against the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, his day was cut short by a malicious hit from opposing safety Kareem Jackson.
Before being knocked out of the game, Meyers accounted for two touchdowns and led the team with 10 receiving targets. As expected, Davante Adams was bracketed and double-covered for most of the game but still managed to account for six receptions.
However, aside from those two - only Deandre Carter and Austin Hooper hauled in one reception each from the skill plays positions aside from running backs. Meyers is trending towards not playing Sunday due to still being in concussion protocol.
Hunter Renfrow only saw 13 offensive snaps and accounted for zero receptions. Expect that to change this Sunday in what could be a shootout against the Buffalo Bills.