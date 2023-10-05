Reasonable expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, and here are a few reasonable expectations for the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to a tough start, this after finishing Josh McDaniels's first season as head coach with only six wins. The Silver and Black have struggled to beat tough AFC competition in recent weeks, but on Monday night, they turn their attention to an NFC foe in the Green Bay Packers.
The season is quickly becoming a nightmare for the Raiders, but here, we look at some reasonable expectations for them on Monday Night Football.
Josh Jacobs runs for 100 yards
Josh Jacobs started to get the run game going last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, which made it even more confusing when Josh McDaniels decided to pass after getting a first-and-goal late in the fourth quarter. Against the Packers, expect Josh Jacobs to go off, especially after David Montgomery scored three times for the Lions against Green Bay last week.
Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the game, and his matchup vs Aaron Jones could be must-see television on Monday night. If he gets the run game going, the Raiders offense should be in good shape all game long.
Davante Adams has a big game against his former team
Davante Adams has been one of the only consistent players for the Raiders across the last two seasons, and on Monday night, he goes up against his former team in the Green Bay Packers. Adams should have no problem getting separation against his old team, and in the end, I would expect him to have a monster game against them.
Adams has at least six catches in every game this season, with a season-high 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers a few weeks back. That is the kind of game the Raiders should get out of him as he goes against his former teammates in Week 5.
Maxx Crosby continues his dominance in 2023
While the Raiders defense has struggled at times this season, Maxx Crosby has been a consistent force for the Silver and Black. Crosby has gone from a fourth-round pick to a bonafide star across the last five seasons, and he should continnue his dominance against the Packers this Monday night at home.
Jordan Love was sacked five times last week against Detroit, hit 11 times, and had six passes defensed. The Raiders should be able to get after the young Packers quarterback in Week 5, and Crosby could lead the way with multiple sacks.