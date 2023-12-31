Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Colts in Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here is why they will move their record to .500 on the season.
By Brad Weiss
Week 17 brings another road matchup for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they will head to Lucas Oil Stadium in the early window to take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Raiders have won two straight after an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, their first game out of the bye week.
Since then, they have dominated the Los Angeles Chargers, stunning a national audience on Thursday Night Football by the score of 63-21. In that game, the Raiders jumped out to a 42-0 halftime lead in a game that would determine whether or not they could make a playoff run down the stretch.
This past week, the Raiders battled it out on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that nobody expected them to win. Going on the road and beating the Chiefs in December has proven to be downright impossible for this franchise, but the defense stepped up in a big way, scoring two touchdowns in under a ten second span.
Week 17 will make-or-break the Raiders season once again, as both of these teams are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Raiders went into Indianapolis and beat the Colts down the stretch during their 2021 run to the playoffs, and the hope is that they can do that once again on Sunday.
Here is why the Silver and Black will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.