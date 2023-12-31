Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Colts in Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here is why they will move their record to .500 on the season.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders have an elite defense
The Raiders are building something special on the defensive side of the ball, and a lot of the credit should go to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The veteran coordinator was outstanding during his time with the New York Giants, and now, in his second season in Las Vegas, he looks like one of the best in the league at his position.
Everybody is going to talk about Maxx Crosby, and rightfully so, as we believe he should be the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year this season. However, for the first time in his career, he is loaded with talent around him, including an opportunistic defensive backfield who should make some big plays on Sunday against the Colts.
Jack Jones has been a perfect fit with the Raiders, and could be a long-term option as the team's CB1 going forward, while Trevon Moehrig has taken huge steps playing alongside Marcus Epps at safety. Amik Robertson has been tremendous once again this season, and we are seeing Divine Deablo and Malcolm Koonce blossom into possible stars as well.
The Colts mustered only ten points last weekend against Atlanta, and on Sunday, they will be going up against a much better defense.