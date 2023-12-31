Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Colts in Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here is why they will move their record to .500 on the season.
By Brad Weiss
Incoming explosive game from Davante Adams
Going into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams needed only 32 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Incredibly, that did not happen, as he caught only one of his six targets, and the Raiders did not complete a pass after a strong first quarter from Aidan O'Connell.
Against Indianapolis, the Raiders will look to get Adams back on track, and I believe he could be in for one of his best games of the season. The Colts defense has talented players on it, but I believe Adams should have his way with the Indianapolis secondary, especially coming off a one-catch game.
Adams is a special talent, and while O'Connell can be hit-or-miss at the quarterback spot, he should be able to bounce back in this one. O'Connell will look to get the ball into Adams's hands early and often in this one, and he could be a big play or two away from eclipsing the 100-yard mark in this one.
Look for a possible ten-catch, 125-yard effort from Adams, and possibly two touchdowns against the Colts.