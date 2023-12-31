Reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Colts in Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here is why they will move their record to .500 on the season.
By Brad Weiss
Playing for HC Antonio Pierce
The big storyline going into this game is whether or not the Raiders have found their long-term head coach in Antonio Pierce. During the 2021 NFL season, the Raiders rallied behind an interim head coach in Rich Bisaccia, winning four straight down the stretch, and clinching their first playoff appearance since the 2016 campaign.
It seems like dejavu recently with this team, as the Colts would be the third leg of a possible four-game winning streak down the stretch to clinch a playoff spot. If the Raiders do pull it off, it would be hard to see Mark Davis making another mistake at the head coaching spot, especially with the way this team rallies around Pierce.
Teams almost always take on the identity of their head coach, and no truer statement could be said about this 2023 Raiders team. They are suddenly elite on defense, play with passion, and at this point in the season, look like a very dangerous team on the defensive side of the ball.
A win would go a long way in bolstering Pierce's resume as the Raiders start their interviews for the head coaching job after the season. If he can pull off this comeback of a season, you have to think the job is his.